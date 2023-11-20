Geneva Lake home sold for nearly $9.6 million

A home on the north shore of Geneva Lake was recently sold for $9.55 million, according to state records.

Located in the Town of Linn, near the city of Lake Geneva, the 12,388-square-foot Tudor-style home has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and eight fireplaces, according to listings of the property. The property also includes a heated driveway, a boat house and a guest house.

The home was built in 2007 on a 3-acre lot that has 128 feet of lakefront frontage.

It was sold by the Nick P. Calamos Revocable Trust to Lake Geneva-based 4 Luv of Cheese LLC, which is affiliated with Lake Geneva law firm Egert Law S.C., and whose agent is attorney Nick Egert.