Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

General contractor Peter Schwabe Inc. to move its office to Pewaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Ridgeview Corporate Park office building at N16 W23233 Stone Ridge Drive, Pewaukee. Image from Peter Schwabe
Learn more about:
Peter Schwabe Inc.Peter Schwabe
Last updated

Construction company Peter Schwabe Inc. will move its headquarters from the Bishop’s Woods Office Park in Brookfield to the Ridgeview Corporate Park in Pewaukee. Founded in 1927, the company primarily works on chain retail projects like McDonald’s and Culver’s restaurants, but has also done projects for office and education users, among others. The company will lease

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.