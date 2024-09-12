General contractor Peter Schwabe Inc. to move its office to Pewaukee

Construction company. will move its headquarters from the Bishop's Woods Office Park in Brookfield to the Ridgeview Corporate Park in Pewaukee. Founded in 1927, the company primarily works on chain retail projects like McDonald's and Culver's restaurants, but has also done projects for office and education users, among others. The company will lease about 7,500 square feet at N16 W23233 Stone Ridge Drive, according to a press release. "This new office offers enhanced space to support our growing business," a spokesperson said. "While the actual square footage is similar to that in our Brookfield office, the new space allows for a more cohesive workspace for our team. The building provides many other benefits, like easy access to the freeway for our team and clients, great amenities like a workout room and lounge area, and windows overlooking a serene setting." Built in 1995, the Pewaukee office building has a total of 33,500 square feet. “We look forward to serving clients and providing employees an inviting work environment in this beautiful new space,” said president and chief executive officer. “Our team has done an excellent job to ensure a seamless transition to our new office space, with no downtime to accommodate the move.”