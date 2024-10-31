Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

GE HealthCare, Antetokounmpo foundations donate $100,000 to Hunger Task Force

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Learn more about:
Charles Antetokounmpo Family FoundationGE HealthCare Foundation
Last updated

The GE HealthCare Foundation and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation each donated $50,000 each to Hunger Task Force to support families living in food deserts. The $100,000 grant is a part of GE HealthCare’s and CAFF’s Powering Milwaukee Forward initiative.

The funding will strengthen the Mobile Market, a “grocery store on wheels,” and ensure more families living in food deserts in Milwaukee County have access to healthy and culturally relevant food, according to a press release from the organization.

The Mobile Market operates in underserved areas distributing heavily discounted groceries to nearly 1,200 low-income shoppers each month. Services run year round, Monday – Friday. The Mobile Market offers fruits, vegetables, milk (dairy and nondairy options), chicken, beef, pork, deli meat, cheese, yogurt and more to its recipients, according to a press release.

- Advertisement -

The Mobile Market does not sell canned or non-perishable foods.

Earlier in the month of October, GE HealthCare, the GE HealthCare Foundation and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation launched the Powering Milwaukee Forward initiative which aims to increase access to basic needs in Milwaukee communities.

This $1 million initiative will provide grants for 9 other area nonprofits: Children’s Wisconsin Foundation, African American Breastfeeding Network, Acts Housing, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.  

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee