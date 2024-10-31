GE HealthCare, Antetokounmpo foundations donate $100,000 to Hunger Task Force

The GE HealthCare Foundation and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation each donated $50,000 each to Hunger Task Force to support families living in food deserts. The $100,000 grant is a part of GE HealthCare’s and CAFF’s Powering Milwaukee Forward initiative.

The funding will strengthen the Mobile Market, a “grocery store on wheels,” and ensure more families living in food deserts in Milwaukee County have access to healthy and culturally relevant food, according to a press release from the organization.

The Mobile Market operates in underserved areas distributing heavily discounted groceries to nearly 1,200 low-income shoppers each month. Services run year round, Monday – Friday. The Mobile Market offers fruits, vegetables, milk (dairy and nondairy options), chicken, beef, pork, deli meat, cheese, yogurt and more to its recipients, according to a press release.

The Mobile Market does not sell canned or non-perishable foods.

Earlier in the month of October, GE HealthCare, the GE HealthCare Foundation and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation launched the Powering Milwaukee Forward initiative which aims to increase access to basic needs in Milwaukee communities.

This $1 million initiative will provide grants for 9 other area nonprofits: Children’s Wisconsin Foundation, African American Breastfeeding Network, Acts Housing, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.