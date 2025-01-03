From AI to pickleball: The Wisconsin 275 share what they want to learn this year

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The start of a new year brings the potential for change and growth; for some, that means taking up a new hobby or skill, or gaining a deeper understanding about a particular topic. Looking ahead at 2025, BizTimes asked the Wisconsin 275 to share something new they’d like to learn this year. It was among the

AI

Associated Bank: "As a leadership team, I want us to develop our knowledge of AI and continue to identify how Associated can use AI to support our customers, communities and colleagues." Andy Harmening , president and CEO of: "As a leadership team, I want us to develop our knowledge of AI and continue to identify how Associated can use AI to support our customers, communities and colleagues."

resident and CEO of

West Bend Insurance Co.:

I'm eager to dive deeper into how artificial intelligence can positively transform our industry. But I'm equally curious about where AI might be steering us down a less favorable path."

Milwaukee market president and business banking president

I've decided to better understand the future impact and application of AI within the financial services industry. I believe it will have a profound impact in the very near future."

Technology

anaging partner - Wisconsin

Baker Tilly: "

Firms that successfully integrate advanced technology and innovative tools gain a distinct competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders in an evolving market. Learning the vast capabilities of technology is an ongoing priority for me."

anaging partner

TitletownTech: "

It's all about new technology - AI, Quantum, Autonomy, etc. - and the possibilities of solving big problems."

Festerling, p , p

resident and CEO of

QPS Employment Group:

I think the easiest answer that everyone will put is AI, but the broader thing I want to continue to study is the broader intersection between high tech and high touch. Companies that understand how to use technology to improve processes and create better work while increasing their ability to use a human touch when necessary will create a competitive advantage."

Pickleball

CEO and manager of

resident and CEO of

Gateway Technical College;

wner and board chair

Johnsonville LLC;

wner and executive chair

Blain's Farm & Fleet; and

resident and CEO of

Foreign language

CEO

Groupware Technologies,

CEO

Johnson Financial Group, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., and John Kissinger, CEO of GRAEF, all want to strengthen their Spanish-speaking skills while Jim Yehle , president and CEO of, and, CEO of, all want to strengthen their Spanish-speaking skills while

vice president at

Milwaukee 7 wants to

continue learning French.

U.S. deputy chief human resources officer at BMO, wants to learn both Spanish and French: "

I love languages and think there is something magical about being able to speak to people in their own language when traveling."

Others

resident

Aurora Health Care:

Two of my kids snowboard and it’s something I’ve always wanted to try. So, this winter, I’d like to take advantage of some of the great ski hills throughout Wisconsin and learn how to snowboard."

Brandon, p , p

resident

Kintsugi, which is the traditional Japanese method of pottery repair."

xecutive director

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: "

I have started a doctoral program in organizational learning and leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill. I look forward to growing as a leader and helping others grow as well."

o-founder

I’d like to learn to be a better golfer, so one day I can beat my brother, Curt, and shoot my age. Isn’t going to happen."

resident

ne of my top priorities is learning more about neuroinclusion best practices. Making our workplaces and classrooms more welcoming to those with neurodivergent learning styles is a workforce imperative, a leadership imperative for me, and a personal passion."

resident and chief executive officer

Plexus Corp.: "

I am currently re-taking up the game of golf after a two-decade gap. And, with three new grandbabies this summer, I am also re-learning how to change diapers!"

CEO and president of

First Supply: "

As my family continues to evolve our most responsible shareholder practices, I would like to take this opportunity to learn from others and gain perspective from those who have shown success in family governance."

anaging partner, F

oley & Lardner LLP: "

One of my sons started playing club rugby at Notre Dame this season. I want to learn the rules and strategy."

How to age gracefully."