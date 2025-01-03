From AI to pickleball: The Wisconsin 275 share what they want to learn this year

The start of a new year brings the potential for change and growth; for some, that means taking up a new hobby or skill, or gaining a deeper understanding about a particular topic.
Looking ahead at 2025, BizTimes asked the Wisconsin 275
to share something new they'd like to learn this year. It was among the topics of the questionnaire sent to the 275 individuals
selected for the second edition of this special publication, which profiles the most influential business leaders in the state.
Most responded to the questionnaire, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions. Due to space limitations, we could only include some of the responses with their profiles in the print edition of Wisconsin 275. We are now doing a series of stories focusing on each of the questions in the survey.
Roughly 85 individuals responded to the question, "Is there anything new that you would like to learn this year?"
and answers ranged from musical instruments to foreign languages, from data analysis to growing as a leader.
AI
There was one area of interest that stood out amongst the rest: artificial intelligence.
More than a dozen executives mentioned AI as something they'd like to dive into learning this year. Several said they're interested specifically in how it can be better applied in their own business and/or industry:
Andy Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank: "As a leadership team, I want us to develop our knowledge of AI and continue to identify how Associated can use AI to support our customers, communities and colleagues."
Rob Jacques,
president and CEO of West Bend Insurance Co.:
"I'm eager to dive deeper into how artificial intelligence can positively transform our industry. But I'm equally curious about where AI might be steering us down a less favorable path."
Kevin Anderson
, Milwaukee market president and business banking president
at Old National Bank
: "I've decided to better understand the future impact and application of AI within the financial services industry. I believe it will have a profound impact in the very near future."
Technology
Others noted a broader interest in learning more about advanced and emerging technology:
Christine Dahlhauser
, managing partner - Wisconsin
at Baker Tilly: "Firms that successfully integrate advanced technology and innovative tools gain a distinct competitive advantage, positioning themselves as leaders in an evolving market. Learning the vast capabilities of technology is an ongoing priority for me."
Craig Dickman,
managing partner
of TitletownTech: "It's all about new technology - AI, Quantum, Autonomy, etc. - and the possibilities of solving big problems."
Ryan Festerling, president and CEO of QPS Employment Group:
"I think the easiest answer that everyone will put is AI, but the broader thing I want to continue to study is the broader intersection between high tech and high touch. Companies that understand how to use technology to improve processes and create better work while increasing their ability to use a human touch when necessary will create a competitive advantage."
Pickleball
Pickleball was another popular response with five total mentions, including by Mark Irgens, CEO and manager of Irgens
; Ritu Raju,
president and CEO of Gateway Technical College; Shelly Stayer, co-owner and board chair
of Johnsonville LLC; Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and executive chair
of Blain's Farm & Fleet; and Sarah Pancheri,
president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.
Foreign language
Almost 10 executives said they'd like to learn -- or get better at -- a foreign language.
Andy Nunemaker, CEO
of Groupware Technologies, Jim Popp, CEO
of Johnson Financial Group, Jim Yehle, president and CEO of J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., and John Kissinger, CEO of GRAEF, all want to strengthen their Spanish-speaking skills while Rebecca Gries,
senior vice president at Milwaukee 7 wants to continue learning French.
Jud Snyder, U.S. deputy chief human resources officer at BMO, wants to learn both Spanish and French: "I love languages and think there is something magical about being able to speak to people in their own language when traveling."
Others
Here's what else the Wisconsin 275 is hope to learn this year:
Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, president
of Aurora Health Care:
"Two of my kids snowboard and it’s something I’ve always wanted to try. So, this winter, I’d like to take advantage of some of the great ski hills throughout Wisconsin and learn how to snowboard."
Zach Brandon, president
of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce
: "Kintsugi, which is the traditional Japanese method of pottery repair."
Chad Bauman,
executive director
of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater: "I have started a doctoral program in organizational learning and leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill. I look forward to growing as a leader and helping others grow as well."
Craig Culver,
co-founder
of Culver's
: "I’d like to learn to be a better golfer, so one day I can beat my brother, Curt, and shoot my age. Isn’t going to happen."
Layla Merrifield, president
of the Wisconsin Technical College System
: "One of my top priorities is learning more about neuroinclusion best practices. Making our workplaces and classrooms more welcoming to those with neurodivergent learning styles is a workforce imperative, a leadership imperative for me, and a personal passion."
Todd Kelsey
, president and chief executive officer
at Plexus Corp.: "I am currently re-taking up the game of golf after a two-decade gap. And, with three new grandbabies this summer, I am also re-learning how to change diapers!"
Katie Poehling Seymour, CEO and president of First Supply: "As my family continues to evolve our most responsible shareholder practices, I would like to take this opportunity to learn from others and gain perspective from those who have shown success in family governance."
Andrew Wronski
, managing partner, Foley & Lardner LLP: "One of my sons started playing club rugby at Notre Dame this season. I want to learn the rules and strategy."
Donald Baumgartner
, philanthropist: "How to age gracefully."