Fresh digs: Warren Barnett Interior Design

Owner: Warren Barnett Interior Design Architects/Designers: Emily Ebben, Barbara Bachman and Mike Bachman Contractor: David Kaiser Jr. of Amalfi Guild LLC Costs: Undisclosed Completed: March 2022

A historic church building in Elm Grove is the new home of Warren Barnett Interior Design.

After 23 years on West Capitol Drive in Brookfield, the business in March moved its showroom, design center and offices to the former St. Mary’s Visitation Catholic Church at Watertown Plank Road and Juneau Boulevard.

A two-month renovation project modernized the space while preserving some of its original design elements, including wood flooring, ceiling arches and medallions, and wall frescos. Its large stained-glass windows were removed and gifted to St. Mary’s Parish.

“We didn’t want to look like your typical box store anymore,” said Emily Ebben, director of design and marketing. “We have really morphed into more of an in-design studio and wanted the future of our business to reflect that, so the goal was to find a space that was more inspiring and looked more like us.”

The firm’s six interior designers have settled into their new office space in the old choir loft, overlooking the staged inventory of Warren Barnett’s designer furnishings, custom upholstery fabrics, accessories, lighting and rugs. Between the ground floor and lower level, customers have 8,000 square feet of showroom to browse. It’s a slightly smaller footprint than the previous spot, but Ebben said the size – and the locale – is a better fit.

“We’re really happy to be in a neighborhood setting,” she said.