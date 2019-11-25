Foxconn names design, construction firms for Green Bay project

Company says space will be for events, recruitment drives and community engagement

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday it has selected Minnesota-based ISG and De Pere-based DeLeers Construction Inc. for design and construction work on Foxconn Place Green Bay.

The firms will be working on the 4,800-square-foot second floor of the WaterMark building in downtown Green Bay. Foxconn bought most of the 75,000-square-foot, six-story building in 2018 for $9.25 million.

The company said both firms were selected for their understanding of the Green Bay area. ISG has had a presence in the area for more than 25 years and established a presence in the WaterMark building earlier this year. DeLeers has 75 years of working in the year.

“ISG is no stranger to the Green Bay community given its local presence for more than 25 years through a previous acquisition. However, to be successful in this sort of project, it takes more than history; it requires a deep commitment to contextual design principles and we are eager to incorporate Foxconn’s strategic vision, surroundings, and overall user experience to create an impactful space,” said Mark Chambers, ISG principal and Green Bay office leader.

ISG and DeLeers will begin design conceptualization for Foxconn before submitting plans to the city for approvals. Foxconn’s announcement did not specify a timeline for construction beginning.

The company said the new space would house Foxconn events and recruitment drives and would be a space for community engagement.

“From the start, the establishment of Foxconn Place Green Bay has been a key part of Foxconn’s long-term strategic initiatives, underscoring our continued commitment to the local communities in Wisconsin,” Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn, said in a statement.

When Foxconn originally announced plans for the Green Bay office, the company said it would be home to 200 employees. Asked if that was still the case, the company responded with a statement that did not specify a specific headcount.

“Foxconn remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs and Foxconn Place Green Bay will play a strategic role for the company’s long term success in Wisconsin,” the statement said.