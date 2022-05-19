Four Wisconsin medical office buildings sold in $28.4 million portfolio deal

Dallas-based Big Sky Medical, an investment manager focused on commercial real estate, has acquired a portfolio of four medical office buildings in Wisconsin, including three in the Milwaukee area, in a $28.4 million deal. The…

4655 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, $7.95 million

8375 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek, $8.625 million

8800 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant, $2 million

1727 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, $9.825 million

The buildings were sold via a competitive process that yielded extremely strong interest from a range of institutional investors, according to JLL.

“We acquired the properties over a period of three years, with the notion that the aggregation would ultimately set up for a portfolio sale” said Brian Howard, president of Stage Equity Partners. “Two of the properties required additional lease up as well as long-term building upgrades. Once we completed the work, we determined it was the right time to evaluate an exit. The JLL team did a phenomenal job running a process and overseeing the sale.

The JLL Healthcare Capital Markets team representing the Stage Equity Partners was led by senior managing directors Evan Kovac and Mindy Berman, managing director Tim Joyce, director Matt DiCesare and vice president Trent Jemmett. Local support was provided by senior managing director Jamie Fink.