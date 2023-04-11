Four southeast Wisconsin retail properties sold for $34.3 million in portfolio deal

An affiliate of San Diego-based real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. has purchased four retail properties in southeastern Wisconsin for about $34.3 million, from an affiliate of Los Angeles-based real estate company CIM Group, as part of an $894 million portfolio deal announced in December.
The properties in southeastern Wisconsin that were sold to Realty Income Corp., and their sale prices, include:
A 68,182-square-foot Ashley Furniture store building at 2625 S. Business Drive in Sheboygan, sold for $11.5 million.
A Pick ‘n Save store building at 2931 S. Chicago Ave. in South Milwaukee, which sold for $8.8 million.
The Urban Air Adventure Park building at 2440 E. Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha, which sold for $7.5 million.
A Pick ‘n Save store building at 1405 Capitol Drive in Pewaukee, which sold for $6.5 million.