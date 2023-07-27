Four local manufacturers get more than $372,000 in Fast Forward grants to train workers

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is once again providing 12 employers in the manufacturing and transportation industries with Fast Forward Worker Training grants, this time to the tune of $1.3 million. That money will help approximately 714 trainees.

The WFF grant program awards funds to Wisconsin businesses to reimburse costs associated with occupational training. The grants cover training costs for those who are unemployed or underemployed, as well as for incumbent workers. Participants who successfully complete the training program will gain opportunities for employment, higher-level employment or increased wages.

Within southeastern Wisconsin, four manufacturers received more than $372,000 in Fast Forward Worker Training Grants. They include:

Pleasant Prairie-based Parker Plastic : The company was granted $33,770 to partner with the College of Lake County and Sipa North America to provide training to five incumbent workers and one new trainee.

: The company was granted $33,770 to partner with the College of Lake County and Sipa North America to provide training to five incumbent workers and one new trainee. Jackson-based Accord Manufacturing : A total of $52,500 will be used to train 45 incumbent workers in lean manufacturing techniques, operations and management, and leadership. Manage Assist Inc. will assist with the training.

: A total of $52,500 will be used to train 45 incumbent workers in lean manufacturing techniques, operations and management, and leadership. Manage Assist Inc. will assist with the training. Lake Geneva-based Custom Service Plastics : The company received $49,240. Custom Service Plastics will partner with Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to provide training to 23 incumbent workers.

: The company received $49,240. Custom Service Plastics will partner with Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to provide training to 23 incumbent workers. Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials: The manufacturer will provide training to 27 new trainees and 24 incumbent workers through a partnership with MRA and MATC Workforce Solutions.

To receive a Fast Forward grant, employers must have 85% of participants complete their training and 75% of incumbent trainees must receive pay raises. In fiscal year 2023, more than $5.1 million in Wisconsin Fast Forward grants were awarded to an estimated 2,139 trainees.