Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Iconic downtown Milwaukee nightclub Victor’s sold for $1 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Victor’s is located at 1230 N. Van Buren St. in downtown Milwaukee.
1230 N. Van Buren St.
Learn more about:
ColliersPoblocki Paving CompanyVictor'sGreg Kastenholz

The building for the former Victor’s nightclub in downtown Milwaukee has been sold for $1 million, according to state property records.

Victor’s operated out of the building at 1230 N. Van Buren St. for nearly six decades before closing at the beginning of 2025 and putting the real estate and business assets up for sale.

The property was purchased by a Pewaukee-based entity called 1230 Van Buren LLC. State corporate records list that entity’s registered agent as Greg Kastenholz, who is the president of New Berlin-based Poblocki Paving Corp. Kastenholz declined to comment Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

The property was listed for sale for $1.7 million, according to a listing from Colliers | Wisconsin. Included in the listing is the 5,700-square-foot building, 40 parking spaces split between two lots and all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The late Victor Jones, opened Victor’s in the 1960s. The spot has since held a reputation among local patrons for its lively atmosphere, dancing and strong cocktails.

Jones died in 2021 at the age of 91, leaving sole ownership of the business to his wife, Mary Ann Jones, who is 94 and listed as the property’s seller.

More stories about Victor’s:

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.