Iconic downtown Milwaukee nightclub Victor’s sold for $1 million

The building for the former Victor’s nightclub in downtown Milwaukee has been sold for $1 million, according to state property records.

Victor’s operated out of the building at 1230 N. Van Buren St. for nearly six decades before closing at the beginning of 2025 and putting the real estate and business assets up for sale.

The property was purchased by a Pewaukee-based entity called 1230 Van Buren LLC. State corporate records list that entity’s registered agent as Greg Kastenholz, who is the president of New Berlin-based Poblocki Paving Corp. Kastenholz declined to comment Monday morning.

The property was listed for sale for $1.7 million, according to a listing from Colliers | Wisconsin. Included in the listing is the 5,700-square-foot building, 40 parking spaces split between two lots and all furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The late Victor Jones, opened Victor’s in the 1960s. The spot has since held a reputation among local patrons for its lively atmosphere, dancing and strong cocktails.

Jones died in 2021 at the age of 91, leaving sole ownership of the business to his wife, Mary Ann Jones, who is 94 and listed as the property’s seller.

