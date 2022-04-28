Former Shorewood BID executive director hired to lead nonprofit public art organization Joy Engine

Milwaukee-based Joy Engine
, a nonprofit public art organization curating immersive art experiences, has appointed Steph Salvia
, as its new executive director.
Salvia has more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit management, development, and community outreach. She comes to Joy Engine following her leadership at the Shorewood Business Improvement District, where she held the role of executive director until leaving in late 2021. She also formerly served as executive director at both the Downer Avenue and Brady Street Business Improvement Districts.
She is also the owner of Serendipitous Solutions, producing a wide range of outdoor events including farmers’ markets, music festivals, bike races and other sporting events.
“We are extremely proud of what Joy Engine has accomplished over the last three years, but we’re even more excited to keep building toward a brighter future,” Joy Engine CEO Doug McDonald said. “With Steph’s incredible clarity of vision, coupled with her impressive background in shaping momentous community events, we feel dynamically aligned to serve as a positive, unifying force in the city.”
Salvia is currently at work on Joy Engine’s next public art installation, which will be announced in the coming months.
“There’s nothing I love more than producing events that bring the community together from all walks of life,” Salvia said. “Even though I’m just over five-feet tall, I’m happiest smack dab in the middle of a crowd. Joining Joy Engine feels like coming full circle, and I look forward to connecting my fellow Milwaukeeans to memorable art experiences and sharing our collective love of creative engagement.”