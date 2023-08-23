Former Netflix exec launches video game company backed by TitletownTech

Green Bay-based video game publisher Midwest Games
officially launched this week with the support of lead investor TitletownTech
, an innovation fund formed in 2019 out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. Midwest Games operates out of the TitletownTech offices.
At the helm of the newly formed company is former Netflix executive Ben Kvalo
. During his time at Netflix, Kvalo was a lead program manager for games and a senior campaign operations manager for film and marketing.
[caption id="attachment_575021" align="alignleft" width="197"]
Ben Kvalo
“At Midwest Games, our journey began with a resolute commitment to empower the vast talent pool residing in under-served regions,” said Kvalo. “We recognized that innovation and creativity flourish beyond traditional tech hubs, and that's why we set out to champion underrepresented regions, starting with the Midwest."
Midwest Games will focus on creating opportunities for talent across the Midwest and other underrepresented regions.
"The launch of Midwest Games signifies more than just a company. It's a movement that celebrates innovation, diversity, and the limitless potential of creators, no matter where they are," said Kvalo in a LinkedIn post.
Others execs in the Midwest Games c-suite include Jennifer Corbett
, former vice president at San Francisco-based Crunchyroll and New York-based Discovery Communications. Corbett will serve as Midwest Games’ chief marketing officer.
Chris Klimecky
, the former production leader for Bellevue, Washington-based ProbablyMonsters and Seattle-based Harebrained Schemes Productions, is also joining Midwest Games as chief project officer.
Rob Martin
is the co-founder and head of partnerships for Midwest Games. His past roles include chief experience officer at Boston-based XSET, an esports entertainment organization.
Midwest Games’ debut game, called RA RA BOOM, is currently being developed by Cincinnati-based Gylee Games
. RA RA BOOM is described by the company as “an eye-catching, distinctive, fast-paced four-player co-op beat ‘em up driven by a meaningful and emotional coming-of-age narrative about a group of ninja cheerleaders from space in a fight to save the rest of humanity on Earth.”
“We met with many publishers during the development of RA RA BOOM and found that Midwest Games was the closest match to our goals and values,” said Chris Bergman
, founder of Gylee Games. “We're not just working hard to create successful games. We want to expand the opportunities for all developers in our hometown of Cincinnati and the rest of the Midwest.”