Former Milwaukee County Board chairman named LISC Milwaukee executive director

Former Milwaukee County Board chairman Theodore Lipscomb has been named executive director of community development organization LISC Milwaukee.

In his new role with LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) Milwaukee, Lipscomb will lead its local investments in affordable housing, businesses, health and jobs in underserved communities. The nonprofit organization has a $184 million portfolio of community development support throughout Milwaukee.

Lipscomb succeeds Donsia Strong Hill, who left the organization earlier this year for a position in Chicago.

“Theo’s experience directly aligns with LISC’s efforts to build a broadly shared prosperity across the city—one that offers opportunity to all of Milwaukee’s residents, regardless of race, class or ZIP code,” said Maurice Jones, LISC president and chief executive officer. “This is particularly important right now, as we all work to navigate COVID-19, economic recession and the continued fight for racial justice.”

Lipscomb served on the Milwaukee County Board from 2008 until earlier this year. He also made a failed run for county executive earlier this year.