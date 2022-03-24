Former ManpowerGroup CEO, EVP of global strategy join Like|Minded board

The former chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup has been appointed to the board of advisors of Milwaukee-based Like|Minded. Jeff Joerres retired from ManpowerGroup as executive chairman in December 2015. Prior to that, he was chairman…

The former chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup has been appointed to the board of advisors of Milwaukee-based Like|Minded Jeff Joerres retired from ManpowerGroup as executive chairman in December 2015. Prior to that, he was chairman and chief executive officer. Joerres also serves on the boards of Western Union, Artisan Partners Asset Management, ConocoPhillips and Kohler. Also joining the Like|Minded Board of Advisors is Mara Swan, former executive vice president of global strategy and talent at ManpowerGroup. Swan was also appointed to Uline's advisory board in 2020, and the board of BrightView Holdings, Inc. in 2019. "We've seen the powerful effect of meaningful connections that Like|Minded prompts across a wide range of industries, and we are excited to incorporate Jeff and Mara's experiences and backgrounds as we continue to expand our programs and offerings and build better workplace cultures," said Jeremy Fojut, co-founder and chief executive officer of Like|Minded. Like|Minded is a digital platform that fosters human connection through intelligent match technology that connects employees inside of organizations by suggesting strong human connections points based on the psychology and neuroscience of friendship. "I can't think of anything more important post-COVID than building stronger connections that lead to better companies and better lives," said Swan.