Former ManpowerGroup CEO, EVP of global strategy join Like|Minded board

By
Ashley Smart
-
Jeff Joerres and Mara Swan
The former chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup has been appointed to the board of advisors of Milwaukee-based Like|Minded. Jeff Joerres retired from ManpowerGroup as executive chairman in December 2015. Prior to that, he was chairman…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

