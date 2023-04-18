Former CEO of Klement’s, Glenroy to lead Ixonia-based Bryant Products

By
-
Tom Danneker

Tom Danneker, the former president and chief executive officer for both Menomonee Falls-based Glenroy Inc. and Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co., is now the CEO of Ixonia-based Bryant Products, Inc. Bryant Products makes precision conveyor components, take-up frames, pulleys, rollers, and specialty machinery for warehousing, distribution, mining, and baggage applications. Founded in 1991, the company specializes

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display