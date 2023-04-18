Former CEO of Klement’s, Glenroy to lead Ixonia-based Bryant Products

Tom Danneker, the former president and chief executive officer for both Menomonee Falls-based Glenroy Inc. and Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co., is now the CEO of Ixonia-based Bryant Products, Inc.
Bryant Products makes precision conveyor components, take-up frames, pulleys, rollers, and specialty machinery for warehousing, distribution, mining, and baggage applications.
Founded in 1991, the company specializes in creative solutions for industrial needs. Manufacturing capabilities include CNC turning up to 140 inches in length and up to 22 inches in diameter, vertical machining, metal forming, and welding of carbon, stainless steel, aluminum and special alloys.
Danneker was named CEO of Glenroy in 2019 after leading Klement’s for two years. He led Glenroy through a major production expansion that included the addition approximately 108,000 square feet of space.