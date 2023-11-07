Former AFSCME employee pleads guilty to stealing $70,000 from labor organization

A woman who previously worked for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) has plead guilty to embezzling $70,000 from the labor organization.
Marie Noth, a.k.a. Malou Noth, was appointed by AFSCME Council 32 to serve as deputy administrator of Local 777, a U.S. Bank employees’ union. In this role, she maintained control over Local 777’s bank account.
On several occasions, beginning in January 2016 and lasting through September 2019, Noth is accused of embezzling at least $70,000 from Local 777. She allegedly transferred the money for her own use through unauthorized checks, cash withdrawals and electronic fund transfers from Local 777’s bank account.
Several of the transactions Noth made, particularly checks to third parties with no affiliation or relationship with Local 777, lacked a legitimate purpose, according to the plea agreement. For example, Noth allegedly transferred $1,000 through a union check made payable to an acquaintance with the initials C.Q. That acquaintance has no connection to Local 777.
“At times, Noth attempted to cover up her activity by altering checkbook carbon copies to conceal the checks’ true payees,” according to the plea agreement. “She also included false union business purposes on the memo line of some checks.”
In September, Noth allegedly confessed to investigators that she had fraudulently taken at least $70,000 in Local 777 funds.
She faces up to five years in prison and has been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $70,900.
"This outcome is justice for AFSCME members whose trust was abused," said AFSCME Council 32 in a Monday statement. "We are grateful to the Office of the U.S. Attorneys for working hard to reach a meaningful conclusion in this case."