Food-tech incubator proposed for Century City lands $425,000 MEDC loan

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Century City 1 building
Century City 1 building
An indoor urban farm planned for Milwaukee’s Century City business park was approved for a $425,000 loan to help launch its operation. Hundred Acre is a food-tech incubator that aims to bring hyper-local fresh greens…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display