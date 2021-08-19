Food-tech incubator proposed for Century City lands $425,000 MEDC loan

An indoor urban farm planned for Milwaukee’s Century City business park was approved for a $425,000 loan to help launch its operation. Hundred Acre is a food-tech incubator that aims to bring hyper-local fresh greens…

An indoor urban farm planned for Milwaukee’s Century City business park was approved for a $425,000 loan to help launch its operation. Hundred Acre is a food-tech incubator that aims to bring hyper-local fresh greens to Milwaukee’s neighborhoods and restaurants. The city's nonprofit business lender, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., approved the project for the loan to help finance the $855,000 operation. Hundred Acre will utilize a 5,000-square-foot controlled environmental system with vertical hydroponics to produce fresh greens year-round like holy basil, spring mix and baby kale. The goal of the project is to improve access to fresh, healthy food while also revitalizing the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. It will occupy space in the Good City Brewing building at Century City. The project, An indoor urban farm planned for Milwaukee’s Century City business park was approved for a $425,000 loan to help launch its operation. Hundred Acre is a food-tech incubator that aims to bring hyper-local fresh greens to Milwaukee’s neighborhoods and restaurants. The city's nonprofit business lender, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., approved the project for the loan to help finance the $855,000 operation. Hundred Acre will utilize a 5,000-square-foot controlled environmental system with vertical hydroponics to produce fresh greens year-round like holy basil, spring mix and baby kale. The goal of the project is to improve access to fresh, healthy food while also revitalizing the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. It will occupy space in the Good City Brewing building at Century City. The project, first proposed back in February , is slated to launch this summer. Hundred Acre is led by Chris Corkery who is also the founder and CEO of New York-based Planet to Plate Inc. , an organization with a mission to empower individuals, strengthen communities and build futures through access to sustainable food sources. Hundred Acre was not immediately available for comment.