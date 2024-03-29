First Stage wins Baird Center’s second Gala Giveaway contest

First Stage
is the winner of Baird Center
’s 2025 Gala Giveaway.
The nonprofit children’s theater – the second-largest theater company in Milwaukee – was one of 141 nonprofits who entered this year’s contest.
As the winner, First Stage will receive a fully funded gala featuring complimentary room rental at the Baird Center’s rooftop Baird Ballroom, pre-function space for registration and silent auction, a chef’s choice 3-course menu and non-alcoholic beverages for up to 500 guests, two bottles of white and two bottles of red wine per table, a CTI audio-visual credit up to $15,000 and more. The total prize package is valued at up to $56,000.
The Wisconsin Center District will also contribute 40 staff volunteer hours to First Stage.
"We are thrilled and incredibly grateful to the Wisconsin Center District for this wonderful opportunity,” First Stage director of advancement Kelly Gerlach
said. “We're excited to bring our story and the impact of our work to the community, showcasing the magic that happens when young people's creativity is nurtured and valued. A heartfelt thank you to the Wisconsin Center District for recognizing the importance of the arts in building a vibrant, inclusive community. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of connection, inspiration, and celebration.”
First Stage and Baird Center are working together to identify a date for their gala in 2025.
“I’m continually amazed by the incredible things our area nonprofits do for the greater good of the community,” said Marty Brooks
, chief executive officer of The Wisconsin Center District
, which owns and operates the Baird Center. “We are excited to be able to give this once-in-a-lifetime gala to First Stage, an organization dedicated to creating sensational experiences, a value we share, and improving the lives of children and families through theater.”
176 area non-profit organizations applied in the contest’s first year. The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin
was the Gala Giveaway’s inaugural winner. Its gala will be held on June 15.
Located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, The Baird Center is nearing completion of a $456 million expansion that will double its size. Slated to be completed this May, the project will allow the convention center to host multiple events simultaneously and offer flexible space arrangements to meet client needs. To celebrate the grand opening, the Baird Center is hosting its own gala in the rooftop Baird Ballroom on May 16.