First-floor storefront at The Avenue to become event space

A long-vacant, former retail space on the North Second Street facing side of The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee will be transformed into a 300-person events space, restauranteur Omar Shaikh confirmed.

Shaikh, who oversees the 3rd Street Market Hall at The Avenue said he and partners wanted to add an events venue due to the growing interest in holding events at the 3rd Street Market Hall space.

With the strong demand, Shaikh said partners, which include The Avenue developer Josh Krsnak, wanted a space large enough to host weddings.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the news on Friday.

The new space, which will be located off the indoor corridor leading from The Avenue’s North Second Street entrance to the 3rd Street Market Hall, will also have an area for outdoor seating.

Some interior work has already been completed at the space, and the plan is to have it ready for occupancy by April, Shaikh said.