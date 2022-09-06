Finalists named for 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

More than 300 innovative products and services have been narrowed down to 30 finalists for the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards.
The Wisconsin Innovation Awards aim to celebrate and inspire innovation by highlighting and honoring the development of groundbreaking ideas. This year’s finalists were determined by a panel of 19 statewide industry experts, with winners to be announced next month. Finalists from southeast Wisconsin include:
- Kenosha-based Errund, Inc.: Errund connects customers to quality, background-checked cleaning and service professionals for home and offices.
- Milwaukee-based Islands of Brilliance: The organization provides out-of-school learning and social engagement opportunities for neurodiverse students with a focus on STEM, art and design.
- Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC): MATC has created a new gap year program for recent high school graduates that allows them to explore different career paths throughout the city.
- Pewaukee-based Odyne Systems, LLC: Odyne Systems is a leading manufacturer of electrification hybrid systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
- Brookfield-based Otto Sciences: Otto Sciences is an online marketplace platform that accelerates scientific discovery by connecting scientists with the help and equipment that they need.
- Shorewood-based Renaissant Inc.: Through its digital platform Dock|C2, Renaissant helps warehouse and logistics companies improve loading operations.
- Kenosha-based So Fresh, Inc.: The company manufactures food-saving packaging materials that use natural, plant-derived concentrates to prevent molding.
- Brookfield-based STRUXI, Penta Technologies, LLC: The company’s labor productivity software replaces timesheets and production reports with software that updates you every hour on labor and performance.
- Hartland-based Wearable Technologies, Inc.: This startup is working on creating a wearable device, that can be worn on the wrist like a watch or attached securely to different articles of clothing, that monitors several key pieces of information that can help predict potential hazards or emergency situations.