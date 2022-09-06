Finalists named for 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

More than 300 innovative products and services have been narrowed down to 30 finalists for the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards. The Wisconsin Innovation Awards aim to celebrate and inspire innovation by highlighting and honoring the…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In