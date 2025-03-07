Final candidate for Jefferson County administrator role announced

A 13-member committee tasked with finding Jefferson County’s next county administrator is formally recommending Michael Luckey for the position.

Luckey has been serving as interim county administrator since Ben Wehmeier announced he would be stepping down from the position last September. Wehmeier is now president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.

Prior to his interim position, Luckey was Wehmeier’s assistant, helping implement the county’s strategic priorities. Before that, he spent nearly a decade in senior positions in Wisconsin’s state government, including as chief of staff to two state senators, as a policy advisor in the state assembly, and as the first director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness.

He is on the board of St. Vincent de Paul in Lake Mills and is an active member of the St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. He received a bachelor’s degree in government from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and a master of public affairs degree from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison.

Luckey was born and raised in Wisconsin and lives in Lake Mills with his wife and daughter.

“I am thrilled, grateful, and honored to be considered as Jefferson County’s next administrator,” said Luckey. “I have been working with an extraordinary team during my time here, and though I have big shoes to fill, I believe we are well-equipped to build on our strong foundation. This is my home, the people we serve are my neighbors, and I am fully invested in Jefferson County’s bright future.”

Jefferson County hired CPS-HR, a local government recruiting firm, to perform a nationwide search. They received 44 applications and alongside the committee spent months winnowing the field down to a single candidate.

“The search committee thought Michael was the best candidate to continue the strong record of success we have experienced in Jefferson County,” said Steve Nass, Jefferson County Board chair and leader of the search committee. “We have a long history of responsible budgeting, high-quality services, and transparent and effective government. With Michael Luckey as our next administrator, I have faith that we will continue that and more.”

The Jefferson County Board will formally vote on Luckey’s recommended appointment on Tuesday evening.