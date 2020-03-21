Evers orders closure of hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities in the state to close as of 5 p.m., Friday, March 20.

The order was part of updates issued by Evers to his previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people in the state as part of a social distancing policy to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in an attempt to prevent a surge in patients with the virus overwhelming the state’s health care systems.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said on Saturday that the state has had 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (up 36% from 206 on Friday). Four people in Wisconsin have died from the virus. The state has had 4,628 people who have tested negative for the virus.

In his updated orders, Evers said bars and restaurants in the state are allowed to have carryout sales of alcohol, same as for food, if allowed by local ordinances.

In addition, laundromats may remain open, Evers said.

Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing, he said.

All parts of the food delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open, Evers said.

Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the state’s mass gathering ban, he said.

All parts of the transportation system can continue operating, Evers said.