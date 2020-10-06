Evers announces $100 million in CARES Act funds for state’s small businesses and “economic stabilization”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today announced that he is allocating more than $100 million in funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to help stabilize small businesses and communities “hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funds include an additional $50 million for “We’re All In Grants,” an economic development grant program launched by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.(WEDC) this summer. More than 26,000 businesses have received “We’re all In Grants” statewide, Evers said. But many continue to face economic challenges from the pandemic, he said.

“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities,” Evers said. “The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good. That’s why we’re investing another $100 million in businesses and communities across our state. Our communities are in desperate need of additional federal support, but we can’t wait a moment longer to do what we can here in Wisconsin.”

The new funds announced today include: