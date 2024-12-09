Login
Retail

Dunkin’ Donuts to open in former Wendy’s location in Milwaukee

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Former Wendy's building at 914 N. 27th St. in Milwaukee. Image from Google.
A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is planned at 914 N. 27th St. in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood.

The 1,300-square-foot building at the site was previously home to a Wendy’s franchise and was one of several fast-food restaurants owned by former Milwaukee Bucks player Junior Bridgeman. The Wendy’s restaurant closed earlier this year.

Kardo Rasha of Brookfield-based The Kardo Group plans to purchase the building next year and open a Dunkin Donuts location there. The renovation of the building is expected to cost around $200,000 and the donut shop is expected to be open in the second quarter of 2025, according to Rasha.

This Dunkin Donuts location would add to the company’s nearly 100 other locations across Wisconsin.

