Dr. Tiffany Mullen of Vytal Health: Bringing humanity back to health care│Ep. 29

Dr. Tiffany Mullen, co-founder of Vytal Health, is drawing on her own experience as a patient living with a chronic medical condition to bring humanity back to health care. On the latest episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast, she talks with Beth Ridley of The Brimful Life about how Vytal Health provides functional and integrative medical consultations and services online.

“I think where people think we went wrong is inserting the technology into it, but I would argue against that,” Mullen said of health care. “I think where we went wrong is triangulating the relationship.”

That triangular relationship is between the patient, the doctor and the payer.

“The payer is in the room essentially dictating how much time and what activities go on in that space,” Mullen said. “Instead of rewarding a successful relationship between the patient and the physician, they’re rewarding how quickly you can get it done.”

Mullen said her goal is for every patient who feels dismissed by the health care system and doctors who feel stuck in their current roles to be able to find a home with Vytal Health.

The company itself uses technology to allow physicians and patients to connect in a more meaningful way and have in-depth conversations.

“If you don’t know your patient’s life and you’re not in their life in a meaningful way, you cannot deliver good health care to them,” she said.

Mullen also said there’s an opportunity for companies to help their employees with a more individualized approach to health care. She noted the wellness programs most business use essentially focus on reducing cost and involve some data collection and providing some additional info.

“I just think for the most part there’s no return on investment there and what we’re doing for most people is we’re just checking a box,” Mullen said. “We’re really not delivering a value proposition to employees.”

