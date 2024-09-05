Downtown’s Metro Car Wash expands into second building

Metro Car Wash and Detailing
, a business of local entrepreneur Mazen Muna
, has expanded into a second building near downtown Milwaukee.
The company recently purchased the property at 1334 N. Van Buren St., where it will move some of its services, while still operating out of its original location at 1510 N. Van Buren St.
Muna's plan is to move longer ticket items, like detailing, to the 2,600-square-foot building at 1334 N. Van Buren and transform the building at 1510 N. Van Buren into a two lane car wash to double capacity and shorten wait times for washes.
Founded in 2008, the business is the official detailer for several high-profile Milwaukee companies and organizations like Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee, among others. However, recently Metro has seen most of its growth from consumers.
"What's driving growth for us is consistent quality, fair pricing, availability, where people call us and they say, 'Hey, I just spilled a latte in my car,' and I say, 'Pull up. Let's, get this taken care of before the milk spoils,'" Muna said.
Metro has also started offering to clean up glass and tape up the windows for free for any driver who's gotten their windows smashed, which has also contributed to the increase in business, according to Muna. Muna estimates that Metro did this for about 300 cars last month.
Muna is also the founder of Dog Hauss restaurant, which had five local locations at its peak pre-pandemic, as well as a taco bar and the former Plum Lounge downtown.
An affiliate of Metro Car Wash and Detailing purchased the 1334 N. Van Buren St. building for $530,000. Brett Deter of commercial real estate firm Founders 3
represented the seller in the transaction.
The building was previously occupied by Detail Doctors, which recently moved its operations
to the Walker's Point neighborhood.
