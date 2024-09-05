Subscribe
Real Estate

Downtown’s Metro Car Wash expands into second building

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The interior of Metro's new building. Photo from Metro Car Wash & Detailing
Metro Car Wash
Last updated

Metro Car Wash and Detailing, a business of local entrepreneur Mazen Muna, has expanded into a second building near downtown Milwaukee. The company recently purchased the property at 1334 N. Van Buren St., where it will move some of its services, while still operating out of its original location at 1510 N. Van Buren St.

