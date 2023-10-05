Downtown Milwaukee Hampton Inn gets new operator

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

The shuttered Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Milwaukee could be reopening with a new operator — its fourth operator in four years. Lisle, Illinois-based E.M.A. Hospitality has applied for city licenses to operate food services in the 138-room hotel at 176 W. Wisconsin Ave. The application indicates this is for the hotel's breakfast service. The application says that the hotel will remain the Hampton Inn brand. Representatives from the company did not immediately respond to request for comment. The company's portfolio includes one Milwaukee-area property: a La Quinta Inn hotel at 7141 S. 13th St., Oak Creek, according to the company's website. The downtown Milwaukee Hampton Inn closed unexpectedly in May . In August, the hotel was taken back by its lender , an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based Evergreen Bank Group, from an affiliate of Norfolk, Virginia-based Crossways Capital LLC. The property was valued at $11.8 million then, according to the deed in lieu of foreclosure transaction.

That was the second time in recent years that the Hampton has been given back to its lender.

The hotel's ownership in March 2019 was transferred to an affiliate of Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group by an affiliate of Shelton, Connecticut-based New Castle Hotels and Resorts. That transaction was valued at $19 million.

The hotel opened in 2000 after a 10-story vacant office building was converted into a Howard Johnson Inn and Suites. It was remodeled and converted to the Hampton Inn brand in 2006.