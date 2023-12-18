Dovenmuehle Mortgage laying off employees at Brookfield office

18650 W. Corporate Drive. Photo courtesy of Founders 3 Real Estate.

Lake Zurich, Illinois-based Dovenmuehle Mortgage is laying off 17 employees at its Brookfield office, located at 18650 W. Corporate Drive. A WARN notice submitted to the state’s Department of Workforce Development states the action is only a “partial reduction” to the company’s Brookfield workforce and that most of the affected employees work remotely while reporting

