Dovenmuehle Mortgage laying off employees at Brookfield office

Lake Zurich, Illinois-based Dovenmuehle Mortgage is laying off 17 employees at its Brookfield office, located at 18650 W. Corporate Drive.
A WARN notice submitted to the state’s Department of Workforce Development states the action is only a “partial reduction” to the company’s Brookfield workforce and that most of the affected employees work remotely while reporting to the Brookfield location.
The layoffs are expected to take place beginning Feb. 16, 2024. When reached Monday, the company declined to comment on the reason for the layoffs.
"As a private company, Dovenmuehle does not comment on internal matters, including workforce details," according to a Monday statement from company leadership.
Dovenmuehle Mortgage also has locations in San Francisco; Elgin, Illinois; and North Aurora, Illinois. The company specializes in servicing loans on behalf of commercial banks, credit unions, mortgage banking companies, and state and local housing finance agencies nationwide. Dovenmuehle was founded in 1844 and is the oldest mortgage banking company in the Midwest.