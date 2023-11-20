Dollar General reaches $850,006 settlement with state after overcharging Wisconsin consumers

By
-

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General will pay $850,006 in civil forfeitures, surcharges and fees after the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) found the company overcharged customers at several Wisconsin stores. DATCP found a total of 662 violations of Wisconsin price accuracy laws and 53 violations of refund policy disclosure requirement laws, according

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display