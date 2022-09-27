Dohmen Company Foundation names Rachel Roller as president and CEO

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Rachel Roller, president and CEO of the Dohmen Company Foundation. Photo courtesy of the Dohmen Company Foundation
The Dohmen Company Foundation has named Rachel Roller as its new president and chief executive officer. Roller takes the helm at the Milwaukee-based foundation two years after launching Laine Strategies, a consulting practice dedicated to…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

