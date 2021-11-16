Dog Haus signs area franchise agreement with ROC Ventures

National gourmet hog dog restaurant chain Dog Haus announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Franklin-based ROC Ventures, which will be the Dog Haus franchisee for the Milwaukee area.

In addition to hot dogs, Dog Haus’ menu also includes other sausages, chicken and burgers. The first Dog Haus location opened in Pasadena, California in 2010.

ROC Ventures plans to open five Dog Haus locations throughout the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas, with the first set to open in the summer of 2022 at its mixed-use Ballpark Commons development in Franklin. That Dog Haus location will be tethered to the new Luxe Golf development within Ballpark Commons, which will include 57 golf entertainment bays, a second restaurant, and a beer garden.

The Ballpark Commons development encompasses 265 apartments, 145 senior living units, a medical office, an indoor performance center, office and retail space, a baseball stadium, The Rock Sports Complex, and a skiing and tubing hill.

Luxe Golf’s future development plans there include a 98-room hotel, a retail building, a brewpub, and a mixed-use apartment building.

“To say that Ballpark Commons is badass is an understatement,” said Dog Haus director of franchise development Erik Hartung. “So, we couldn’t be more excited that ROC Ventures is planning to make Dog Haus’ Wisconsin debut in their phenomenal development. (ROC Ventures president Mike) Zimmerman and his crew have extensive knowledge of the area and a proven track record of success in bringing one-of-a-kind concepts, like Dog Haus, to new areas. We look forward to teaming up with them as we bring The Absolute Würst to the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas.”