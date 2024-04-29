Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Developer plans 225,000-square-foot industrial building in Pewaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering from Eppstein Uhen Architects
Learn more about:
2000 DevelopmentCommercial Association of Realtors WisconsinBrandon Bergman
Last updated

As construction of speculative industrial space slows drastically, and Waukesha County contends with a shortage of space, a Milwaukee-area firm is proposing a new industrial building in the city of Pewaukee. Brookfield-based 2000 Development wants to build the 225,000-square-foot facility on a roughly 20-acre site at the northeast corner of Redford Boulevard and Lindsay Road.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE