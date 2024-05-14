PartsBadger names new COO

Cedarburg-based PartsBadger
, an online machine shop offering machined and fabricated parts, has promoted Von Rolon-Gonzalez
to the role of chief operating officer.
She previously served as the company’s director of operations but began working with PartsBadger as a sales representative.
During her time with PartsBadger, Rolon-Gonzalez led the restructuring of the company's sales team verticals, helped streamline operations, and implemented several new systems that improved PartBadger's sales and partnerships, the company said in a news release.
"I can say with confidence that PartsBadger's continued success is a direct result of Von's efforts and leadership," said Alex Sparr
, director of innovation deployment, in a Tuesday announcement. "During her capacity as the director of operations, she has bridged the gap between all departments and continues to drive forward our vision of fundamentally transforming manufacturing.”
"I’m very excited to take the next step at PartsBadger and to continue moving the company forward alongside an extremely dynamic and dedicated team, especially with such promising days of growth and innovation ahead,” said Rolon-Gonzalez.
She is currently completing an executive MBA program at Marquette University and has an undergraduate degree from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.