Delavan-based Millennium hires its first chief revenue officer

Delavan-based telecommunications company Millennium announced Friday it has hired Jim Anetsberger to the role of chief revenue officer. This is a newly created position for the company. Anetsberger will be responsible for maximizing revenue and driving business growth.
Anetsberger has several years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industry including sales, marketing, strategy and operations. He’s previously worked at U.S. Cellular in a variety of executive leadership roles.
“I am excited to join a company with a strong track record of success and tremendous growth opportunities," said Anetsberger in a statement. "The Millennium team has done a phenomenal job innovating and adapting to the changing needs of the market. I am looking forward to working with this talented team, our clients, and partners to connect communities and create opportunities.”
Millennium is a national distributor of fiber optic network materials that has differentiated itself by providing a range of related services throughout the life of a project. More than just offering materials, the company helps secure project funding, rents and leases equipment and makes use of its geospatial information system. The rapidly growing company, which was featured in a 2022 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story, has been named to the Inc. 5,000 list nine times.
“Millennium is on an ongoing mission to serve clients better so they can be first to market in an increasingly competitive industry," said James Kyle, founder and chief executive officer of Millennium. "As our new chief revenue officer, Jim brings strategic vision, a strong track record of building great teams, deep operational experience from the telecommunications industry, and a passion for the client experience. He is an excellent culture fit and a strong leader who will help architect and champion Millennium’s next chapter to improve our ability to serve clients during a time of incredible investments in broadband infrastructure.”