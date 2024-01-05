Delavan-based Millennium hires its first chief revenue officer

By
-
Millennium has hired Jim Anetsberger to the role of chief revenue officer.

Delavan-based telecommunications company Millennium announced Friday it has hired Jim Anetsberger to the role of chief revenue officer. This is a newly created position for the company. Anetsberger will be responsible for maximizing revenue and driving business growth. Anetsberger has several years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industry including sales, marketing, strategy and

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
