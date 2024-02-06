Delafield-based Synthetaic completes $15 million Series B funding round

Delafield-based data company Synthetaic has closed a $15 million Series B financing round led by Green Bay-based TitletownTech and New York-based Lupa Systems.

IBM Ventures and Booz Allen Hamilton also participated in this funding round, which will help Synthetaic quickly grow its customer base and capture opportunities in new markets.

Synthetaic’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) platform offers a streamlined solution for quick and cost-effective object searches within raw image data.

“Over the past year, we’ve proven that when it comes to your data, if you can see it, RAIC can search it,” said Corey Jaskolski, founder and chief executive officer of Synthetaic. “The next chapter is about bringing that technology to market so that companies across all industries can find the seemingly impossible answers locked inside their visual datasets.”

Data constraints have prevented certain applications of artificial intelligence due to the sheer amount of data that is often necessary to create valuable and reliable AI models. In some cases, datasets are private, incomplete, or sparse. To solve this problem, Synthetaic combines high-fidelity 3D modeling and novel, generative AI, to grow large and high-quality datasets sufficient for machine learning.

“With the volume of image and video data that companies have previously been unable to take advantage of, Synthetaic now provides an incredible new capability to make that data useful and valuable,” said Jill Enos, managing director at TitletownTech and Synthetaic board member. “We’re thrilled to be on this journey with Corey and we can’t wait to see what the team accomplishes next.”

RAIC’s capabilities cover satellite imagery, full-motion video, drone photography, infrared thermography, and other image data types, catering to both commercial and federal sectors. The platform was even used last year to help track a Chinese spy balloon back to its point of origin.

Synthetaic also completed a $13 million Series A round in early 2022.