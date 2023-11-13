Creating a military to work pipeline

Local veteran, businessman says companies need to get smarter about recruiting former service members

By
-
Members of Kohler Co.’s veterans business resource group, known as the Kohler Alliance of Veterans & Supporters.
Members of Kohler Co.’s veterans business resource group, known as the Kohler Alliance of Veterans & Supporters.

When Steve Cundy joined the U.S. Army in 1995, he was a kid straight out of high school. Four years later, the Army Ranger, conditioned to “jumping out of planes and blowing stuff up,” landed back into a civilian life marked not by adventure, but anonymity. “I didn’t have a college education. So ultimately, I’m

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display