Rhode Island-based Corvias Infrastructure Solutions opens Milwaukee office

Warwick, Rhode Island-based Corvias Infrastructure Solutions
, a developer of community-based infrastructure, announced Tuesday that it has opened an office in Milwaukee at the Global Water Center
building, at 247 Freshwater Way, in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.
The office is led by Kurt Farrell
, who was director of real estate for Johnson Controls from 2006-15 and then worked for the Milwaukee office of commercial real estate firm CBRE as director of real estate from 2015-17, global alliances director from 2017-19 and managing director from 2019-22.
Corvias also hired R.J. Pire
as a senior finance associate. He previously served as a water policy advisor for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and before that worked for four years for the state Department of Natural Resources as a water supply specialist.
“The ability to expand our offices in one of the most progressive water technology areas in the world and collaborate with other organizations within the Global Water Center will be pivotal in assisting our area clients and stakeholders, and will translate into future growth for CIS,” said Farrell. “We are also looking to add local staff on topics such as climate resilience as part of our commitment to help communities meet and exceed their equitable growth targets.”
Corvias is engaged in a multi-year community-based partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District (District). Working with MMSD, local businesses, property owners, and community-based organizations, CIS says it has invested more than $20 million for green stormwater infrastructure in the local community, capturing more than 8 million gallons of water after every storm, helping clean and preserve the area’s rivers and Lake Michigan.
“As the nation’s leader in community-based infrastructure development and urban greening, it has been our pleasure to assist the district march towards their 2035 vision to increase their stormwater capture capacity after every storm event, while also increasing the resiliency of local economy by committing to local disadvantaged business utilization and inclusion. We also deeply respect Milwaukee’s prominent role in the country as a hub for freshwater research, development, and conservation efforts,” said Sanjiv K. Sinha, chief executive officer of Corvias. “We are excited to expand our commitment and investment in more community-based infrastructure development to the local region, and by hiring local staff, we are continuing to build on that momentum.”
[caption id="attachment_560743" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Global Water Center[/caption]