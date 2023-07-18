Rhode Island-based Corvias Infrastructure Solutions opens Milwaukee office

By
-
Kurt Farrell
Kurt Farrell

Last updated on July 18th, 2023 at 01:21 pmWarwick, Rhode Island-based Corvias Infrastructure Solutions, a developer of community-based infrastructure, announced Tuesday that it has opened an office in Milwaukee at the Global Water Center building, at 247 Freshwater Way, in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. The office is led by Kurt Farrell, who was director

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display