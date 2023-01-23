Consolidation, labor shortages, new technology impacting health care industry in 2023

By
-
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

The year 2022 was a big one for merger and acquisition activity among hospitals and health systems in Wisconsin. To understand how the health care marketplace is being transformed by this and other trends – including higher costs, labor shortages and the shift to digital – BizTimes Milwaukee asked several key leaders in the industry

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display