Common Ground, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation launching new grant program

The foundation arm of Brookfield-based insurance cooperative, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative (CGHC), is partnering with The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation (GGBCF) to launch a new grant program aimed a benefitting eastern Wisconsin residents.

CGHC is the largest and one of the most tenured Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health insurers in the state of Wisconsin. CGHC launched the CGH Foundation to expand its ability to partner with community organizations that are helping people gain a foothold when they meet an obstacle with their health or finances.

An initial, expedited grants cycle will invest new funding into programs and initiatives that will support activities that enhance the health and wellbeing of community members, a press release states.

“We are thrilled to join hands with The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to address the critical issues of health and financial obstacles faced by individuals in our community,” said Melissa Henderson, president of the CGH Foundation. “Through this partnership, we aim to offer a lifeline of support, helping those who face adversity to regain their strength, resilience, and confidence.”

Cathy Mahaffey, CGHC’s chief executive officer, said the CGH Foundation is the cooperative’s way of saying “thank you” to the communities it serves.

“By partnering with GGBCF we can combine our resources to provide support that will help other non-profit organizations continue their great work,” Mahaffey added.

To be eligible for CGH Foundation grants, which will range between $5,000 and $50,000, nonprofits must directly or indirectly serve individuals in at least one of the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, or Winnebago.

“Through this new grant program, nonprofits will have greater opportunity to access the resources they need to meet their communities’ evolving needs,” said Amber Paluch, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s senior vice president of community impact. “This new partnership leverages our grantmaking experience to efficiently distribute significant resources across the region where we know there is great need.”

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply now through Sept. 30 at ggbcf.org/grants-programs/common-ground-healthcare-foundation. Questions can be directed to Kari Olsen, director of grants and scholarship programming for the GGBCF.

Awards will be distributed in November.