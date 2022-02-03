College ultimate national championships returning to Milwaukee

The top collegiate ultimate teams will return to Uihlein Soccer Park Milwaukee this year for the USA Ultimate Division I and Division III College Championships.

The D-I Championships will welcome 40 teams (20 men’s, 20 women’s) and more than 1,000 players. The D-III Championships will host 32 teams – 16 each in the men’s and women’s divisions – and more than 800 athletes.

The D-III Championships are scheduled for May 21-23, while the D-I Championships will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30. Both tournaments will be co-hosted by the Milwaukee Ultimate Club and SPORTS Milwaukee, championed by VISIT Milwaukee. SPORTS Milwaukee is the division of VISIT Milwaukee created in 2020 to attract more sporting events to the area.

Uihlein Soccer Park previously hosted the college ultimate (originally known as ultimate Frisbee) D-III Championships in 2013 and the D-I Championships in 2015 and 2018.

“Our city has welcomed many world-class competitions and we are grateful to welcome back the USA Ultimate College Championships to Uihlein Soccer Park,” said SPORTS Milwaukee director Marissa Werner. “It’s an exciting opportunity for our team to host both championships in 2022. SPORTS Milwaukee has developed a strong partnership with USA Ultimate over the last 10 years and we look forward to making these the most successful championships to date.”

“Milwaukee Ultimate is looking forward to this year’s D-III and D-I tournaments,” said tournament director Scott Severson. “Hosting USA Ultimate championship events is always exciting and challenging, but organizing back-to-back events takes that to a whole new level. We are looking forward to that challenge and will strive to provide two top-notch events and a lot of great memories.”

The D-I men’s and women’s championship games will be covered live on ESPNU.