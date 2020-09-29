Closure of Advanced Pain Management facilities will eliminate nearly 240 jobs

The closure of Advanced Pain Management ambulatory surgical centers and affiliated facilities will eliminate 238 jobs, according to state filings.

APM Wisconsin MSO, LLC, which provides administrative services for Greenfield-based Advanced Pain Management, recently announced that the company and several of its affiliates had filed for receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy under state law.

Included in the 238 job total are positions at Advanced Pain Management’s 4313 W. Loomis Road location, APM Wisconsin MSO and APM Minnesota MSO’s corporate headquarters at the same location, and several other facilities, including:

United Medical Center LLC, 9120 W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee

Wisconsin Health Center, 4448 W. Loomis Road, Suite LL20 in Greenfield

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – Franklin, LLC, 4202 W. Oakwood Park Court

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – Kenosha, LLC, 9697 St. Catherine’s Drive in Pleasant Prairie

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – Fox Point, LLC, 7950 Port Washington Road, St. 300

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – West Bend, LLC, 1000 Gateway Court, St. 200

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – Appleton, LLC, 1616 N. Casaloma Drive, Suite 200

Pain Centers of Wisconsin – Sauk Prairie, LLC, 250 26th Street in Prairie du Sac

Access Medical Center LLC, 4216 Old Green Bay Road in Racine

Sheboygan Medical Center, LLC, 2124 Kohler Memorial Drive in Sheboygan

Surgical Center of Greater Madison, LLC, 34 Schroeder Court, St. 100 in Madison

The jobs will be eliminated by Oct. 31.

In April, Advanced Pain Management warned that it would permanently lay off 50 employees and close clinics if it didn’t secure additional financing. Like health centers across the state, it closed its ambulatory medical centers and outpatient clinics earlier this year following Centers of Disease Control recommendations that medical providers delay all elective procedures during the COVID-19 emergency.

Michael Polsky, an attorney with Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, has been nominated as receiver and lead a process aimed at selling the company’s assets and coordinating the transfer of patients to other providers and locations.