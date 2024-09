Chicago-based senior living real estate development firm Andev Group LLC plans to build a 118-unit senior living facility on a 10-acre site at N72 W13247 Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls. The facility would be operated as a community based residential facility (CBRF) and a residential care apartment complex (RCAC). The CBRF would include an

Chicago-based senior living real estate development firmplans to build a 118-unit senior living facility on a 10-acre site at N72 W13247 Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls. The facility would be operated as a community based residential facility (CBRF) and a residential care apartment complex (RCAC). The CBRF would include an assisted living section with 36 units and a memory care section with 24 units. The RCAC would include 58 apartments of which 2 would be studios, 40 would be 1-bedroom units and 16 would be 2-bedroom units. The facility would have approximately 64 employees, according to information submitted to the village.