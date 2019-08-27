Chicago-based company replaces Forrer as area Steelcase dealer

Almost one month after Milwaukee-based Forrer Business Interiors Inc. suddenly shut down operations, a Chicago-based company has entered the local office furniture market.

Forward Space LLC on Monday announced plans to expand operations into the Milwaukee area, with a new office location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward at the Hudson Business + Lounge co-working space at 310 E. Buffalo. The company said it will hire approximately 20 local employees.

Forward Space replaces Forrer as the authorized Steelcase dealer for the area. Steelcase Inc. is a national commercial furniture producer based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“We are proud to represent the Steelcase brand in Milwaukee, providing our customers with engaging spaces and environments inspired by advanced research, insights and innovative products,” Jenny Niemann, principal owner and CEO of Forward Space said in a news release.

Forward Space operates four Chicagoland locations. Its Milwaukee office will be led by Elizabeth Lewis, the company’s VP of sales.

Forrer quietly and unexpectedly closed its business early this month, laying off all 58 employees. Owner Randy Howard has not responded to several calls and emails asking for an explanation of the closure.