CEO of Caesars Entertainment sells Lake Geneva home for $9.2 million

Thomas R. Reeg, the chief executive officer of Reno, Nevada-based hotel and casino entertainment company Caesars Entertainment, and his wife, Suzanne Reeg, have sold a home on the southeastern shore of Geneva Lake in the Town of Linn, near the city of Lake Geneva, for $9.15 million, according to state records.

The 8,028-square-foot log home has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and was built in 1999, according to Redfin. It sits on a 1.1-acre site with 126 feet of lake frontage.

Thomas and Suzanne Reeg bought the property in 2018 for $3.7 million, according to state records.

They have now sold it to Schaumburg, Illinois-based Stambolic Holdings LLC, an affiliate of business accounting, strategy and consulting company GLM Inc., according to state records.

