Central Standard Craft Distillery

Milwaukee | Founded: 2014 Industry: Manufacturing | Employees: 25 Central Standard is a craft distillery that produces a line of spirits, all distilled and bottled in Milwaukee. The distillery's renovated 150-year-old building in downtown Milwaukee houses a tasting room, restaurant, event venue and rooftop bar

Central Standard is a craft distillery that produces a line of spirits, all distilled and bottled in Milwaukee. The distillery’s renovated 150-year-old building in downtown Milwaukee houses a tasting room, restaurant, event venue and rooftop bar

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Evan Hughes, chief executive officer, and Pat McQuillan, president: “Over the last three years we have invested a lot in people, R&D and equipment. Investing in all of this has helped grow the company and get out to tell our story more. The community support for Central Standard has been tremendous and this wouldn’t be possible without them.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Being close with all of our partners along the way from bankers, glass suppliers, farmers, distributors and retailers has been critical to us being able to move forward and grow. Everything is more expensive and takes longer, so being locked in with our partners has helped to weather the storm so far.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Continuing to stay with consumer trends and make products that the public desires.”