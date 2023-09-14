CeLani Skin & Wellness wins 2023 Rev-Up MKE pitch competition

By
-
Brittney Rodriguez, founder of CeLani Skin & Wellness, and her two daughters. Submitted photo.

A new wellness business will soon set up shop on Milwaukee’s Near West Side after winning the sixth Rev-Up MKE pitch competition. CeLani Skin & Wellness will provide healing and holistic services. The business, founded by local entrepreneur Brittney Rodriguez, will be a place to access wellness methods that promote mental and physical health and

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
