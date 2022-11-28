Carmen Schools of Science and Technology getting $3.5 million from MacKenzie Scott

By
-
Image from Google

Last updated on November 28th, 2022 at 02:07 pmThe Milwaukee charter school network Carmen Schools of Science and Technology announced Monday that it has received a one-time, $3.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We are beyond thankful for Ms. Scott’s generosity and support for our work at Carmen. This gift recognizes the impact all

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display