Bucks to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum to 16,500 for remainder of 2021 playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that fan capacity at Fiserv Forum will be increased to 16,500 for the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, beginning on June 1 for a potential game 5 in the Bucks first round series with the Miami Heat.

June 1 is the day that the city of Milwaukee is lifting its COVID-19 health order and mask ordinance.

Fiserv Forum’s full capacity for basketball games is normally 17,341, but 16,500 is considered full capacity due to the change in courtside configuration that has been put in place during the NBA playoffs this season. At 16,500, the arena could be filled to 95% of its normal fan capacity for basketball games.

Previously, Fiserv Forum had been approved to host 9,100 fans for the playoffs.

Fans will still be required to wear face masks while inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and locations within the Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason, the Bucks announced.

Additional tickets for any potential first round Bucks playoff games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Thursday, May 27.

“We are excited to have our homecourt advantage return in an even bigger way and we thank Bucks fans for their continued support,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “This is another positive step in our return to normal.”