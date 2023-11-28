Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dismisses lawsuit against luxury bed maker

After suing Farmington, Utah-based Maree Inc. in October for alleged trademark infringement, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

Maree Inc., a manufacturer of custom-made beds and lines, along with the company’s founder Erica Gleaton, were named as defendants in the lawsuit last month. Court documents show the lawsuit against Maree Inc. was voluntarily dismissed on Nov. 16.

Legal counsel for Maree Inc. declined to comment on the lawsuit’s dismissal.

In April, Antetokounmpo placed an order with the company worth $92,000 for five custom-made beds. Despite paying Maree Inc. to manufacture and ship the beds to Greece by June 14, the complaint alleges the company failed to make any delivery. Once the beds were delivered, several were missing key parts, according to a complaint in the case.

Maree Inc. also allegedly used Antetokounmpo’s name and likeness without prior consent in the form of an Instagram post. The post, made in July 2021, implied that Antetokounmpo “endorses or is otherwise somehow affiliated” with the company, according to the complaint.

In a previously issued statement, Maree Inc. claimed the products ordered by Antetokounmpo were shipped completely intact, so the lawsuit was a “complete fabrication.”

“It also does not accurately represent that the management team for Mr. Antetokounmpo assumes that shipping internationally would be at free expense,” according to the statement. “They have consistently refused to pay the international vendor despite multiple attempts from the third-party shipping company.”

Legal counsel for Antetokounmpo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.