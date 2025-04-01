Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Brookfield’s new Oscar’s could neighbor a 7 Brew coffee stand

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
A 7 Brew coffee stand. Credit: 7 Brew
A 7 Brew coffee stand. Credit: 7 Brew
Learn more about:
7 Brew CoffeeOscar’s Frozen CustardBryce HembrookJim and Susie Taylor

The empty lot east of the former Oscar’s Frozen Custard at 21165 E. Moreland Blvd. could be home to a 7 Brew Coffee stand, according to an application submitted to the Town of Brookfield.

New conceptual plans for an updated Oscar’s building were submitted by Oscar’s owners Jim and Susie Taylor last week, a second round of plans after the restaurant’s devastating fire in November of last year.

New plans include a 510-square-foot 7 Brew coffee stand to neighbor the new restaurant in a previously vacant lot to the east. 7 Brew’s drive-thru-only stand would accommodate 30 cars at a time on the lot next to the Oscar’s building, which is also owned by the Taylors. No plans were made for the east lot in the Taylor’s original conceptual plans submitted in January.

- Advertisement -

Bryce Hembrook, town planner for the Town of Brookfield, differed to the Taylors regarding the ownership of the 7 Brew franchise. The Taylors were not immediately available for comment.

The Taylors’ first conceptual plans included a 5,500-square-foot Oscar’s building and an empty lot to the east with potential for a building as large as 5,600 square feet. Since the inclusion of 7 Brew, plans for the new Oscar’s building have been downsized to a 4,200-square-foot building to accommodate the traffic and infrastructure of the coffee stand.

The Town of Brookfield’s Plan Commission recommended conceptual approval for the new plans which will be brought in front the Town Board tomorrow night. After conceptual review, it is anticipated that Oscar’s and 7 Brew’s plans will be reviewed separately, Hembrook said.

- Advertisement -

If approved, the new 7 Brew will be the area’s second in addition to its stand at 1010 S. Moorland Road, just a few miles east of the Oscar’s site.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.