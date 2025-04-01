Brookfield’s new Oscar’s could neighbor a 7 Brew coffee stand

The empty lot east of the former Oscar’s Frozen Custard at 21165 E. Moreland Blvd. could be home to a 7 Brew Coffee stand, according to an application submitted to the Town of Brookfield.

New conceptual plans for an updated Oscar’s building were submitted by Oscar’s owners Jim and Susie Taylor last week, a second round of plans after the restaurant’s devastating fire in November of last year.

New plans include a 510-square-foot 7 Brew coffee stand to neighbor the new restaurant in a previously vacant lot to the east. 7 Brew’s drive-thru-only stand would accommodate 30 cars at a time on the lot next to the Oscar’s building, which is also owned by the Taylors. No plans were made for the east lot in the Taylor’s original conceptual plans submitted in January.

Bryce Hembrook, town planner for the Town of Brookfield, differed to the Taylors regarding the ownership of the 7 Brew franchise. The Taylors were not immediately available for comment.

The Taylors’ first conceptual plans included a 5,500-square-foot Oscar’s building and an empty lot to the east with potential for a building as large as 5,600 square feet. Since the inclusion of 7 Brew, plans for the new Oscar’s building have been downsized to a 4,200-square-foot building to accommodate the traffic and infrastructure of the coffee stand.

The Town of Brookfield’s Plan Commission recommended conceptual approval for the new plans which will be brought in front the Town Board tomorrow night. After conceptual review, it is anticipated that Oscar’s and 7 Brew’s plans will be reviewed separately, Hembrook said.

If approved, the new 7 Brew will be the area’s second in addition to its stand at 1010 S. Moorland Road, just a few miles east of the Oscar’s site.